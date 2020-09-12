Keeping Warm Highs with Some Rain in The Near Future

It’ll be warm and quiet throughout the evening with temperatures dipping below 80° after sunset. From there we’ll cool to around 70° to start your Sunday with another warm day in store for us as highs will be around 90° during the afternoon. We’ll have a few spotty showers out east near the I-45 corridor during the afternoon but otherwise dry with partly cloudy skies.

Spotty rain chances will be in play for everyone going through the work week, and highs will stay around average in the upper 80′s. However, those rain chances could change if the track of Tropical Storm Sally shifts a little further west. At this point, Sally looks to stay in the eastern portion of the Gulf and make landfall near Louisiana during the overnight Monday heading into Tuesday as a Category 1 hurricane, but there is a good chance is could develop into a Category 2 at landfall. Otherwise, our next best rain chances arrive on Thursday as an upper-level trough moves through the Lone Star State.

