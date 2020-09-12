Local high school football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Lorena, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena (1-1) was scheduled to play Gatesville (0-2) on Friday night but canceled out of an abundance of caution after a Lorena player tested positive for COVID-19.

Lorena ISD released the following statement on its official twitter aacount:

“The varsity football game scheduled vs Gatesville tonight has been cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test for one of our players. The district was notified after 5 pm, and in abundance of caution and in order to begin contact tracing, decided to refrain from playing the game.”

The varsity football game scheduled vs Gatesville tonight has been cancelled due to a positive Covid-19 test for one of our players. The district was notified after 5 pm, and in abundance of caution and in order to begin contact tracing, decided to refrain from playing the game. — Lorena ISD (@LorenaISD) September 11, 2020

KWTX Reporter Alex Gibbs who was covering the game in Gatesville says the news was announced to the fans over the PA system 30 minutes before kickoff.

Gatesvillle announced to its fans there are no plans to reschedule the game.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.