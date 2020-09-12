Advertisement

Local parents make switch from virtual to in-person learning

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Some Central Texas school districts are seeing more students returning to the classroom weeks after schools started.

At Gatesville ISD students have been in school for a little more than three weeks. Per the district’s policy parents are allowed to switch their children from virtual to in-person learning every three weeks. Superintendent Barrett Pollard said an increasing number of parents are making that choice.

“As time has gone on and things have become more safe and healthy for the students, we’ve had more students trickle into the classroom," Pollard said.

Pollard said the district has had 5 cases of COVID-19, all of them students.

He said before the school year began about 70% of parents opted for in-person learning and 30% opted for virtual. But as the first day of school approached he said those percentages changed, 25% of parents have now chosen virtual and 75% have chosen in-person.

Midway ISD said it is anticipating an influx of virtual-learners returning to the in-person classroom. Traci Marlin, a district spokesperson said they expect to see more elementary age students make the switch.

“If we have a huge influx of kids coming back on campus, we’ve got to make sure we have classroom space for them as well as teacher to take care of that,” Marlin said. “So it may even be that some virtual teachers have to go back to face-to-face teaching.”

Marlin said the district will provide forms next week for parents to indicate whether they’d like to change their student’s mode of learning.

China Spring ISD is making accommodations to allow parents to more easily switch from virtual to in-person. Parents now only have to give a 24 hour notice to the school district in order to switch their students.

