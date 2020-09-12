Local police respond to shots fired call Saturday afternoon
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday around 4:30 pm. Temple police respond to a shots fired call at the Crestview Apartments located at 1745-1899 E Avenue I, Temple, Texas.
Temple Police PIO, Cody Weems confirmed that officers did respond to a call of “shots fired, however no injuries reported and no suspects identified.”
There was no further information provide.
