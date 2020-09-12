Advertisement

Local police respond to shots fired call Saturday afternoon

Temple Police respond to shots fired call
Temple Police respond to shots fired call(WBAY)
By staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday around 4:30 pm. Temple police respond to a shots fired call at the Crestview Apartments located at 1745-1899 E Avenue I, Temple, Texas.

Temple Police PIO, Cody Weems confirmed that officers did respond to a call of “shots fired, however no injuries reported and no suspects identified.”

There was no further information provide.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Military

Harker Heights: Struggling VFW hosts mental health fair

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The 14th District of the VFW in Central Texas held a fair Saturday to help veterans who may be struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide.

News

Area man in jail for online solicitation of a minor

Updated: 8 hours ago
33 year-old Kevin Dewayne Williams of Gatesville was arrested by Woodway Detectives Thursday and booked into the McLennan County Jail after he was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, according to police.

News

Bus drivers and subs needed

Updated: 9 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Area police chief charged with sexual assault

Updated: 20 hours ago
Crawford police Chief Clay Bruton has been arrested and charged with sexual assault by the Texas Rangers.

Latest News

News

Local parents make switch from virtual to in-person learning

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Some Central Texas school districts are seeing more students returning to the classroom weeks after schools started.

News

Some parents making the switch from virtual to in person

Updated: 22 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Sports

Local high school football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
A local high school football game was canceled 30 minutes before kickoff Friday night after a player on one of the teams tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19: Area case count tops 18,000, death toll rises to more than 250

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
More than 180 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths were reported Friday in Central Texas,increasing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 18,000 and the death toll to more than 250 while the statewide toll rose to nearly 14,000.

News

Police identify driver killed when pickup veered off local road, plowed into home

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police Friday identified the driver of a pickup who died after his truck veered off a local roadway and plowed into a home.

News

Iconic ‘Round Bank’ won’t be around much longer

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Staff
Crews using heavy equipment Friday were tearing down the walls of the iconic “Round Bank,” whose distinctive design has caught the eyes of Interstate 35 travelers for four decades.