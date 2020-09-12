Local Trump supporters gather for boat parade at Lake Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of President Trump supporters gathered at Lake Belton Saturday afternoon to rally for Trump’s re-election by participating in a boat parade.

After a similar boat parade last weekend on Lake Travis near Austin where several of boats in the parade sank, local organizer are promoting safety.

Organizer Lesleigh Dunlap, a Holland resident who organized the Lake Belton boat parade, said event coordinators have asked for law enforcement to help keep the rally organized, provided safety checklists to attendees and have redeveloped their boat traffic plans.

“Everyone has to be on incredibly high alert and just know where the waves are coming from,” Dunlap said. “Be aware of the wake you’re putting off (and) make sure you do not have young children sitting on the edges.”

