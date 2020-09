WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Voting is now open for the fourth edition of the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup. Choose your favorite between the Riesel-Bosqueville, Lampasas-China Spring, Salado-Mexia, and Rogers-West games.

Voting closes 3 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.