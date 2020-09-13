Baylor football adds extra game to season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Football has added an extra game to its season and will host Houston on Saturday, September 19th at McLane Stadium.

The game will be the season opener for both programs. Kickoff is set for 11 am central time and the game will be televised by FOX.

Additionally, Baylor and Houston will play a future home-and-home series as part of the agreement.

“We are excited to announce a matchup against Houston at McLane next Saturday,” Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades said.

“Our administrative staff, coaches, and student-athletes have worked incredibly hard to prepare for this season, and deserve as many games as possible."

Baylor has not faced the Cougars since the final year of the Southwest Conference in 1995.

The two programs have face each other 28 times dating back to 1950, the university said.

BU leads the all-time series 14-13-1 and has won four of the last five meetings between 1991-95.

“Our student-athletes and staff are excited for this opportunity,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said, “I’m really happy for our players."

The game against Houston replaces the postponed game with Louisiana Tech that was scheduled for September 12, a game that will not be rescheduled, the university said.

After the game with UH, Baylor opens Big 12 Conference play against Kansas on September 26 at McLane Stadium.

All tickets and parking passes distributed for the originally scheduled game vs Louisiana Tech are valid for entry. Limited tickets are available for purchase at //BaylorBears.com/tickets.

2020 BAYLOR FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 19 HOUSTON*

Sept. 26 KANSAS

Oct. 3 at West Virginia

Oct. 10 Open

Oct. 17 OKLAHOMA STATE

Oct. 24 at Texas

Oct. 31 TCU

Nov. 7 at Iowa State

Nov. 14 at Texas Tech

Nov. 21 Open

Nov. 28 K-STATE

Dec. 5 at Oklahoma

