Advertisement

Baylor football adds extra game to season

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Football has added an extra game to its season and will host Houston on Saturday, September 19th at McLane Stadium.

The game will be the season opener for both programs. Kickoff is set for 11 am central time and the game will be televised by FOX.

Additionally, Baylor and Houston will play a future home-and-home series as part of the agreement.

“We are excited to announce a matchup against Houston at McLane next Saturday,” Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades said.

“Our administrative staff, coaches, and student-athletes have worked incredibly hard to prepare for this season, and deserve as many games as possible."

Baylor has not faced the Cougars since the final year of the Southwest Conference in 1995.

The two programs have face each other 28 times dating back to 1950, the university said.

BU leads the all-time series 14-13-1 and has won four of the last five meetings between 1991-95.

“Our student-athletes and staff are excited for this opportunity,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said, “I’m really happy for our players."

The game against Houston replaces the postponed game with Louisiana Tech that was scheduled for September 12, a game that will not be rescheduled, the university said.

After the game with UH, Baylor opens Big 12 Conference play against Kansas on September 26 at McLane Stadium.

All tickets and parking passes distributed for the originally scheduled game vs Louisiana Tech are valid for entry. Limited tickets are available for purchase at //BaylorBears.com/tickets.

2020 BAYLOR FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 19           HOUSTON*

Sept. 26           KANSAS

Oct. 3              at West Virginia

Oct. 10            Open

Oct. 17            OKLAHOMA STATE

Oct. 24            at Texas

Oct. 31            TCU

Nov. 7              at Iowa State

Nov. 14            at Texas Tech

Nov. 21            Open

Nov. 28            K-STATE

Dec. 5              at Oklahoma

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marquee Matchup

VOTE: Week 4 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Voting is now open for the fourth edition of the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup. Choose your favorite between the Riesel-Bosqueville, Lampasas-China Spring, Salado-Mexia, and Rogers-West games.

Sports

Hubbard vs. Moody

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

Mercedes-Benz Drive of the Night: Troy’s Zach Hrbacek

Updated: 19 hours ago

Marquee Matchup

Crawford defeats Axtell in Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Crawford Pirates shut out the Axtell Longhorns 62-0 in the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup.

Latest News

Xtra Point

Hrbacek runs for 6 TDs in Troy’s win at Robinson

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Zach Hrbacek ran for six touchdowns for the second-consecutive week in the Troy Trojans' 48-6 win over the Robinson Rockets.

Sports

Rosebud-Lott vs. Texas Wind

Updated: 19 hours ago

Sports

Springtown wins defensive battle with Connally

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Springtown Porcupines held off the Connally Cadets 17-7.

Sports

Springtown vs. Connally

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Valley Mills runs to a win at Marlin

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Valley Mills Eagles picked up a 42-28 win over the Marlin Bulldogs.

Sports

Troy vs. Robinson

Updated: 20 hours ago