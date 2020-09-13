Advertisement

Copperas Cove: Students hold suicide awareness and prevention walk

For suicide prevention and awareness month, a group of students from Copperas Cove ISD held a special candle light walk Saturday in honor of loved ones lost to suicide.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - For suicide prevention and awareness month, a group of students from Copperas Cove ISD held a special candle light walk Saturday in honor of loved ones lost to suicide.

Almost every person in attendance during the walk had been affected by suicide in one way or another.

In Nicholas Hollingsworth’s case, he considers himself to be one of the lucky ones. His sister attempted suicide three years ago, and survived.

“I want to push awareness and eliminate suicide completely,” he said.

“To this day, I remember it clearly. She immediately regretted it. Most people that attempt suicide immediately regret it and realize that they’ve made a mistake. I’m so glad she called my mom into her room to get help.”

Ever since, he and other students have held a special walk over the last few years to honor those that lost their lives and bring awareness for those with suicidal thoughts, especially during COVID-19.

Lexi Butler says she walked for her uncle.

“He struggled and was on dialysis for a very long time and he honestly lost hope for it,” she said.

“So, he stopped going and stopped getting treatment and weeks later, he died. It messed with his mental health a lot so this is really important to bring awareness to these kinds of things.”

During the walk, a special tree was lit with the names of loved ones lost to suicide hanging from its branches.

Afterwards, people were welcome to share their stories and where they go for help.

Hollingsworth says no matter how embarrassing or difficult it may be, it’s important to spread awareness because it could save someone’s life.

“I want people to know there’s hope,” he said.

“People care for you. You’re gonna be okay and that people love you.”

The district and Hollingsworth encourage anyone that needs help to contact the suicide prevention lifeline.

