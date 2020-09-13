Hamilton Police Chief arrested by Texas Rangers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hamilton Chief of Police Tony Yocham, who lost the Republican nomination for Somervell County Sheriff back in April, was arrested by the Texas Rangers Saturday on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

He was bonded out of the Johnson County Jail at $500,000.

According to Somervell Chief Deputy Dwayne Griffin, the county sheriff’s had enough probable cause to hand off the information to the Texas Rangers to make an arrest.

The Texas Rangers are currently leading the investigation.

No other information was made available.

