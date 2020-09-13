Advertisement

Local Police called to shooting scene, find man with several gunshot wounds

By Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - When Waco police arrived at the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning they found a man “with several gunshot wounds.”

Officer Bynum, Waco Police PIO said, police were called to the Village Apartments located at 1100 N 6th shortly before 3 am. Sunday morning where they located a “male with several gunshots wounds.”

The male victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment, his condition is unknown, says Bynum.

Additionally, when police arrived at the scene several bystanders were present but “no one was able to give any additional information for officers.”

The investigation is ongoing and “no suspect information is available.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

