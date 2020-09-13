Advertisement

“Save Our Children” rally held in local community

“Save Our Children” group says, “It's a rally to bring awareness against child sex trafficking and child abuse.”
“Save Our Children” group says, “It's a rally to bring awareness against child sex trafficking and child abuse.”(Rosemond Crown)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A protest/march was held Saturday afternoon in Gatesville, Texas for what Rebecca Sherburne of “Save Our Children” says, “Is to bring awareness against child sex trafficking and child abuse.”

Members of the group which included approximately 30 people, half of which were children or teenagers gathered at the Coryell County Courthouse in Gatesville, Texas.

Many were holding signs that read, “NOT FOR SALE,” “SAVE US,” and “# SAVE THE CHILDREN.” Other signs made references to stopping child molesters and pedophiles.

The group marched down main street holding signs for several blocks to a local EZPAWN business where a booth was set-up to continue promoting their message.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Baylor football adds extra game to season

Updated: 1 hours ago
Baylor Football has added an extra game to its season and will host Houston on Saturday, September 19th at McLane Stadium.

News

Local police respond to shots fired call Saturday afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By staff
Saturday around 4:30 pm. Temple police respond to a shots fired call at the Crestview Apartments located at 1745-1899 E Avenue I, Temple, Texas.

Military

Harker Heights: Struggling VFW hosts mental health fair

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The 14th District of the VFW in Central Texas held a fair Saturday to help veterans who may be struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide.

News

Area man in jail for online solicitation of a minor

Updated: 11 hours ago
33 year-old Kevin Dewayne Williams of Gatesville was arrested by Woodway Detectives Thursday and booked into the McLennan County Jail after he was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, according to police.

Latest News

News

Bus drivers and subs needed

Updated: 12 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Area police chief charged with sexual assault

Updated: 23 hours ago
Crawford police Chief Clay Bruton has been arrested and charged with sexual assault by the Texas Rangers.

News

Local parents make switch from virtual to in-person learning

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT
|
By Rosemond Crown
Some Central Texas school districts are seeing more students returning to the classroom weeks after schools started.

News

Some parents making the switch from virtual to in person

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Six

Sports

Local high school football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
A local high school football game was canceled 30 minutes before kickoff Friday night after a player on one of the teams tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19: Area case count tops 18,000, death toll rises to more than 250

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
|
By Staff
More than 180 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths were reported Friday in Central Texas,increasing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 18,000 and the death toll to more than 250 while the statewide toll rose to nearly 14,000.