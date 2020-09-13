“Save Our Children” rally held in local community

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A protest/march was held Saturday afternoon in Gatesville, Texas for what Rebecca Sherburne of “Save Our Children” says, “Is to bring awareness against child sex trafficking and child abuse.”

Members of the group which included approximately 30 people, half of which were children or teenagers gathered at the Coryell County Courthouse in Gatesville, Texas.

Many were holding signs that read, “NOT FOR SALE,” “SAVE US,” and “# SAVE THE CHILDREN.” Other signs made references to stopping child molesters and pedophiles.

The group marched down main street holding signs for several blocks to a local EZPAWN business where a booth was set-up to continue promoting their message.

