Stabbing leaves local man with life-threatening injuries, police say

Temple Police respond to a stabbing. (photo- Alex Gibbs)
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police say a male was transported to an area hospital after being stabbed Sunday afternoon at the Wildflower Apartments in the 900 block of south 35th Street.

Cody Weems Media Relations Specialist for Temple Police said police responded to a stabbing which left one victim “with life-threatening injuries” and one male suspect in custody.

No other information is available at this time.

