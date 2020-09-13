Advertisement

Waco: Community celebrates WWII veteran’s 94th birthday

Florencio Davila got quite the surprise for his 94th birthday as he was honored by family and friends with a special parade Saturday.
Florencio Davila got quite the surprise for his 94th birthday as he was honored by family and friends with a special parade Saturday.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Florencio Davila got quite the surprise for his 94th birthday as he was honored by family and friends with a special parade Saturday.

Davila served with 6-32 tank destroyer battalion in the Philippines during World War II.

He says the parade was quite the surprise and that after 94 years, he’s most thankful for his family, friends and brothers in arms.

“I’m thankful for some of them to be here,” he said.

“My wife’s not here to be with me and I’m sorry she’s not here. I do have my grandchildren and great grandchildren here. I’m just glad I could be with them. All soldiers never die, they just fade away.”

Davila says he couldn’t be prouder of the family and friends he and his wife have made.

Davila served with the 6-32 tank destroyer battalion in the Philippines during World War II.
Davila served with the 6-32 tank destroyer battalion in the Philippines during World War II.(Courtesy Photo)

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Copperas Cove: Students hold suicide awareness and prevention walk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
For suicide prevention and awareness month, a group of students from Copperas Cove ISD held a special candle light walk Saturday in honor of loved ones lost to suicide.

News

Stabbing leaves local man with life-threatening injuries, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STAFF
Temple Police say a male has been transported to an area hospital after being stabbed Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of south 35th Street.

News

Hamilton Police Chief arrested by Texas Rangers

Updated: 6 hours ago
Hamilton Chief of Police Tony Yocham, who lost the Republican nomination for Somervell County Sheriff back in April, was arrested by the Texas Rangers Saturday on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

News

Local Police called to shooting scene, find man with several gunshot wounds

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
Waco police arrived at the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning to find a man “with several gunshot wounds.”

Latest News

News

“Save Our Children” rally held in local community

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
A protest/march was held Saturday afternoon in Gatesville, Texas for what Rebecca Sherburne of “Save Our Children” says, “Is to bring awareness against child sex trafficking and child abuse.”

Sports

Baylor football adds extra game to season

Updated: 23 hours ago
Baylor Football has added an extra game to its season and will host Houston on Saturday, September 19th at McLane Stadium.

News

Local police respond to shots fired call Saturday afternoon

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By staff
Saturday around 4:30 pm. Temple police respond to a shots fired call at the Crestview Apartments located at 1745-1899 E Avenue I, Temple, Texas.

Military

Harker Heights: Struggling VFW hosts mental health fair

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
The 14th District of the VFW in Central Texas held a fair Saturday to help veterans who may be struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide.

News

Area man in jail for online solicitation of a minor

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM CDT
33 year-old Kevin Dewayne Williams of Gatesville was arrested by Woodway Detectives Thursday and booked into the McLennan County Jail after he was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, according to police.

News

Bus drivers and subs needed

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT
KWTX News 10 at Six