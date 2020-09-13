Waco: Community celebrates WWII veteran’s 94th birthday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Florencio Davila got quite the surprise for his 94th birthday as he was honored by family and friends with a special parade Saturday.

Davila served with 6-32 tank destroyer battalion in the Philippines during World War II.

He says the parade was quite the surprise and that after 94 years, he’s most thankful for his family, friends and brothers in arms.

“I’m thankful for some of them to be here,” he said.

“My wife’s not here to be with me and I’m sorry she’s not here. I do have my grandchildren and great grandchildren here. I’m just glad I could be with them. All soldiers never die, they just fade away.”

Davila says he couldn’t be prouder of the family and friends he and his wife have made.

Davila served with the 6-32 tank destroyer battalion in the Philippines during World War II. (Courtesy Photo)

