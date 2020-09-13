Warm Highs Stick Around with Scattered Rain Later This Week

It’ll be another warm day across the area with temperatures in the mid 80′s by lunchtime. From there we’ll get highs around 90° late afternoon, with a few spotty showers out east near the I-45 corridor. Those die down after sunset, with quiet weather heading into the work week. Spotty rain chances will be in play for everyone as we head through the week, and highs will stay around average in the upper 80′s.

However, those rain chances could change if the track of Tropical Storm Sally shifts a little further west. At this point, Sally looks to stay in the eastern portion of the Gulf and make landfall near Louisiana during the overnight Monday heading into Tuesday as a Category 1 hurricane, but there is a good chance is could develop into a Category 2 at landfall. Otherwise, our next best rain chances arrive on Thursday as an upper-level trough moves through the Lone Star State.

