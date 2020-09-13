Advertisement

Warm Highs Stick Around with Scattered Rain Later This Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
It’ll be another warm day across the area with temperatures in the mid 80′s by lunchtime. From there we’ll get highs around 90° late afternoon, with a few spotty showers out east near the I-45 corridor. Those die down after sunset, with quiet weather heading into the work week. Spotty rain chances will be in play for everyone as we head through the week, and highs will stay around average in the upper 80′s.

However, those rain chances could change if the track of Tropical Storm Sally shifts a little further west. At this point, Sally looks to stay in the eastern portion of the Gulf and make landfall near Louisiana during the overnight Monday heading into Tuesday as a Category 1 hurricane, but there is a good chance is could develop into a Category 2 at landfall. Otherwise, our next best rain chances arrive on Thursday as an upper-level trough moves through the Lone Star State.

People evacuated statewide because of fires had climbed to an estimated 500,000 — more than 10 percent of the 4.2 million people in the state, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management reported late Thursday.

Because of its cool, wet climate, the Pacific Northwest rarely experiences such intense fire activity. But climate change driven by human-caused greenhouse gases is expected to keep warming the region, with most models predicting drier summers, according to the College of the Environment at the University of Washington.