Warm Week Ahead with Isolated/Scattered Rain Chances

Another seasonably cool and quiet night is forecast for Central Texas with temperatures will fall into the 60s and low 70s overnight under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Any showers and thunderstorms that manage to develop across the southeast this afternoon should dissipate shortly after sunset. Winds will generally be from the north around 5 to 10 mph.

For the work week, we will have daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms with the best chances across the east/southeast. These rain chances come from a tropical wave off the coat of Texas. The most widespread coverage of showers and storms should occur on Wednesday and Thursday with a slight weather pattern shift. We could see some overnight rain Wednesday into Thursday with the extra energy around. Storms are not expected to be severe, but we will be here watching that this week. Temperatures will generally be near or just below normal for most areas across the region in the upper 80s and low 90s. Even out extended outlook (8-14 days out) keeps temperatures normal or slightly below in the upper 80s.

