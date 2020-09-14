Advertisement

Average US gas price edges up 2 pennies to $2.26 per gallon

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline edged up about 2 cents over the past three weeks to $2.26 per gallon.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline edged up about 2 cents over the past three weeks to $2.26 per gallon.

That’s 37 cents below the average pump price from a year ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says slipping crude oil prices could mean gas prices will start to fall in coming weeks.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in San Francisco at $3.38 per gallon.

The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, La., at $1.80 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey was essentially unchanged, at $2.52 a gallon.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

