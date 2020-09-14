Advertisement

Biden, flush with cash, boosts ad spending in battlegrounds

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump’s massive campaign war chest was supposed to finance an onslaught of attacks that would destroy Joe Biden’s chance of winning in November.

But after months of profligate spending, the attacks did little to diminish the Democratic nominee’s standing.

Mr. Trump’s formidable cash advantage has evaporated.

And it is Biden who outspent Mr. Trump on TV by nearly double over the past month, advertising data shows.

Advertising is not likely to be a deciding factor in the race, but it is a powerful tool to influence perception.

