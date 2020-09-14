Advertisement

Big Ten vote expected on restarting football

Quick COVID testing is now available
Big Ten conference presidents and chancellors are expected to vote Monday on whether its football teams can play a shortened season.
Big Ten conference presidents and chancellors are expected to vote Monday on whether its football teams can play a shortened season.(Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Big Ten conference presidents and chancellors are expected to vote Monday on whether its football teams can play a shortened season.

The conference announced on August 11 it would postpone all fall sports.

But heat from players, fans and even President Donald Trump has forced the Big Ten to reconsider, along with the availability of new rapid COVID tests.

Leaders of the member universities met over the weekend to discuss health and safety.

If the conference does decide to play, teams would hit the field no sooner than October 17, which is several weeks later than the other conferences.

Big Ten football teams would only be able to squeeze in eight games each.

Teams in the other major conferences are playing at least 10 games.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Astronomers see possible hints of life in Venus’s clouds

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By SETH BORENSTEIN
Two telescopes in Hawaii and Chile spotted in the thick Venutian clouds the chemical signature of phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life, according to a study in Monday’s journal Nature Astronomy.

State

Student seen in COVID-19 party video resigns from Texas Tech sorority

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A young woman who went viral in a video of a house party where she claimed to have COVID-19 has now resigned from her Texas Tech sorority

National

Massive ‘corpse flower’ causes stink, draws crowd in Calif.

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KOVR staff
It may look like something from the movie “Little Shop of Horrors,” but this 6-foot-7-inch Titan Arum, commonly known as the corpse flower, is real and lives up to its name.

News

Hamilton police chief arrested by Texas Rangers

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Hamilton Chief of Police Tony Yocham, who lost the Republican nomination for Somervell County Sheriff back in April, was arrested by the Texas Rangers Saturday on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

National

Massive 'corpse flower' causes stink, attracts crowd in Calif.

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
The Titan Arum, commonly known as the corpse flower, is causing a stink in Roseville.

Latest News

National

Dismay as huge chunk of Greenland’s ice cap breaks off

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An enormous chunk of Greenland’s ice cap has broken off in the far northeastern Arctic, a development that scientists say is evidence of rapid climate change.

National

As Sally chugs to coast, Gulf residents get ready

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents rushed to finish last-minute preparations Monday as Tropical Storm Sally chugged slowly through warm Gulf waters. Forecasters predicted landfall as a hurricane.

State

Texas woman shot as she slept; dozens of shots fired into her home

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police were investigating Monday after a Texas woman was shot and killed as she slept.

National

Cruz urges Department of Justice to investigate Netflix film ‘Cuties’

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix over the film “Cuties.”

News

Ex-Central Texas police chief charged with sexual assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
Crawford police Chief Clay Bruton has been arrested and charged with sexual assault by the Texas Rangers.