Brad Paisley, wife fight hunger with 1 million meal pledge

Country music star Brad Paisley and his wife are expanding their effort to fight hunger.
Country music star Brad Paisley and his wife are expanding their effort to fight hunger.(Chris Hollo/Circle)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Paisley and actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley have pledged to donate one million nutritional meals in various cities around the country.

The initiative is billed as the Million Meal Donation Tour, which kicked off in Detroit last week. The tour will run for two weeks visiting food banks in 16 major cities including Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta and Miami.

The tour will end in Chicago on Sept. 21.

The meals will be packed in semi-trucks with about 750,000 pounds of food to feed more than 60,000 families.

Some meals will include artisanal pastas, hearty stews and flavorful soups.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

