College Station police looking for man accused of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Young Child

Larry Davon Workman, 26
Larry Davon Workman, 26(College Station Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for a wanted man accused of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Young Child, according to a tweet from the police department

Larry Davon Workman, 26, is a Humble resident. Workman was last seen in College Station on Sept. 14. If you know his location call the local police or Brazos Crime at (979) 775-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

