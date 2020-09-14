Advertisement

Cowboys fall to Rams 20-17 in season opener

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks the field during an NFL training camp practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks the field during an NFL training camp practice in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Malcolm Brown rushed for a career-high 79 yards and two touchdowns, Jared Goff passed for 275 yards and the Los Angeles Rams opened SoFi Stadium with a 20-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown and caught another scoring pass, but the Cowboys began a season of high expectations by losing three starters to injury in the first half and then failing to mount a late comeback in a scoreless fourth quarter for both teams.

“We needed to find a way to win it, and we didn’t get it done,” McCarthy said. “I thought we did a real good job getting ready. We are playing a team that has experience. You can see how efficient they are on offense in their fourth year. Our defense played a lot of snaps.”

Dak Prescott passed for 266 yards and a touchdown, but Dallas managed three points on its six drives in the second half.

Sports

Baylor football adds extra game to season

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
Baylor Football has added an extra game to its season and will host Houston on Saturday, September 19th at McLane Stadium.

VOTE: Week 4 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Voting is now open for the fourth edition of the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup. Choose your favorite between the Riesel-Bosqueville, Lampasas-China Spring, Salado-Mexia, and Rogers-West games.

Crawford defeats Axtell in Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:46 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Crawford Pirates shut out the Axtell Longhorns 62-0 in the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup.

Hrbacek runs for 6 TDs in Troy’s win at Robinson

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Zach Hrbacek ran for six touchdowns for the second-consecutive week in the Troy Trojans' 48-6 win over the Robinson Rockets.

Springtown wins defensive battle with Connally

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:40 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
The Springtown Porcupines held off the Connally Cadets 17-7.

