Cruz urges Department of Justice to investigate Netflix film ‘Cuties’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the State Department's 2021 budget on Capitol Hill Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the State Department's 2021 budget on Capitol Hill Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Washington(Greg Nash | Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix over the film “Cuties.”

Cruz wants the department to examine whether Netflix or the filmmakers broke federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography.

The senator detailed his concerns in a letter to Attorney General William Barr.

“The film routinely fetishizes and sexualizes these pre-adolescent girls as they perform dances simulating sexual conduct in revealing clothing, including at least one scene with partial child nudity,” Cruz wrote. “These scenes in and of themselves are harmful.”

The Netflix film has received criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, blasted the film on Twitter, calling it “child porn.”

A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Variety that “'Cuties' is a social commentary against the sexualization of young children.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

As Hurricane Sally chugs to coast, Gulf residents get ready

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Sally has reached hurricane strength.

Astronomers see possible hints of life in Venus’s clouds

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By SETH BORENSTEIN
Two telescopes in Hawaii and Chile spotted in the thick Venutian clouds the chemical signature of phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life, according to a study in Monday’s journal Nature Astronomy.

Student seen in COVID-19 party video resigns from Texas Tech sorority

Updated: 13 minutes ago
A young woman who went viral in a video of a house party where she claimed to have COVID-19 has now resigned from her Texas Tech sorority

Massive ‘corpse flower’ causes stink, draws crowd in Calif.

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By KOVR staff
It may look like something from the movie “Little Shop of Horrors,” but this 6-foot-7-inch Titan Arum, commonly known as the corpse flower, is real and lives up to its name.

As Sally chugs to coast, Gulf residents get ready

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents rushed to finish last-minute preparations Monday as Tropical Storm Sally chugged slowly through warm Gulf waters. Forecasters predicted landfall as a hurricane.

Texas woman shot as she slept; dozens of shots fired into her home

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police were investigating Monday after a Texas woman was shot and killed as she slept.

Ex-Central Texas police chief charged with sexual assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
Crawford police Chief Clay Bruton has been arrested and charged with sexual assault by the Texas Rangers.