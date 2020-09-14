Advertisement

Denison teen goes viral after mom falls through ceiling during TikTok video

By Braylee McCoy
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison teen has had millions of likes and shares on TikTok after the unexpected happened while she was making a video.

Liz San Millan was recording herself singing on TikTok when her mom made an unexpected appearance in the video.

“So I kind of went around the house and I told everyone hey guys I’m about to record a video, please be quiet, and my mom was up in the attic at the same time looking for luggage and she just missed one of those wooden beams you’re supposed to step on and she fell right through the ceiling," San Millan said.

San Millan graduated from Denison High School in May and moved to New York to attend the New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts to study musical theater the day after she made the video.

She said her family thought the video was hilarious, and she posted it to TikTok.

“I thought it would do well on TikTok for sure because it’s kind of that unexpected, weird thing that people like, but I didn’t expect it to go as far as it has," San Millan said.

So far her video has received nearly 9 million views with 2.8 million likes and hundreds of thousands of shares.

Her video has been featured on BuzzFeed, Good Morning America, and several other media outlets.

“I had told them to be quiet so right before she fell you can kind of see my face I get a little bit irritated because I can hear her banging around in the attic, and she falls and to me, it’s just this super loud noise and then I turn around and my mom is in my ceiling," San Millan said.

San Millan said she is in New York for college now, but there is still a hole in the ceiling.

She said her dad is working to fix it, and her mom was not hurt.

“I probably should let people know that my mom is okay, she’s fine,” San Millan said.

