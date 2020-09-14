Advertisement

Former Baylor Bear promoted to Texas Rangers Player Pool

Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Baylor Bear is one step closer to the big leagues. The Rangers promoted Davis Wendzel to their taxi squad.

A few weeks ago, the former Big 12 Player of the Year Davis Wendzel was training in Waco, due to a canceled minor league season..

“I was hearing more and more about being able to be brought out there, and guys being moved. Eventually they had some spots and I was able to be brought up,” explained Wendzel.

Now, he’s on the 60-man roster, and training at the new Globe Life field in Arlington.

The taxi squad is designed to allow teams to have players ready to call up in case of injuries or COVID-19 outbreaks. While he says its not likely he’ll get called up to play this season, he thinks the work he’s getting to do is huge for his development.

“Me being able to get back out there in front of the coaches, being able to play and see live pitching, getting to work with players who have been going for the whole year. It’s huge,” said Wendzel.

