Local high school senior watches from her hospital bed as she’s named homecoming queen

Hannah Coker at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple wearing the Connally High School homecoming queen’s crown and sash.
Hannah Coker at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple wearing the Connally High School homecoming queen’s crown and sash.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas high school senior battling cancer was crowned homecoming queen from her hospital bed in Temple as she appeared on the screen of an iPAD her mom and older brother carried onto the field at halftime.

Hannah Coker is fighting acute myeloid leukemia and is currently in McLane Children’s Hospital, which is where she got the news in real time she’d won the crown Friday night at Connally High School.

Her mom, Courtney, carried the iPAD across the field as Hannah’s older brother, Josh, 19, a Corps of Cadets member at Texas A&M University, provided an escort.

Hannah was watching from the hospital with her dad, Jeremy, by her side.

She couldn’t believe her ears or eyes as they read her name.

“It just didn’t seem like this was really happening. I’m just one of those people who it takes a while for me to soak in what’s going on,” Hannah said.

The 17-year-old has had a lot to soak in the last few months.

Hannah first became sick in January with nausea and neck pain which doctors originally thought was myelodysplastic syndrome.

Josh was in the final stages of becoming a bone marrow donor for his daughter when doctors discovered Hannah actually had acute myeloid leukemia.

Her diagnosis was in early May when Connally students were home from school because of COVID-19.

Hannah immediately began chemotherapy and hasn’t been able to return to the classroom since.

Friday night was the first time many of her classmates had seen her since her battle began.

Hannah said she never dreamed of being a homecoming queen, but the gesture itself meant more to her than the glittering crown.

“I just want to thank them because one of the hardest parts of being in the hospital for so long was knowing I was missing out on so much,” she said.

Courtney could barely contain her emotions as she accepted the sash and crown for her daughter, who was 45 miles away.

“I was just so overwhelmed with thankfulness and gratitude,” Courtney said.

“It just speaks volumes from the administration on down to the students about how compassionate and caring and hearts of gold.”

Members of the football team have stickers on their helmets honoring the beloved member of the color guard.

The school also threw a parade in Hannah’s honor earlier this year.

Both Hannah and her mom say the crown is just the latest jewel in the ongoing support from Connally.

“It reminds me that people are still thinking of me and I’m just really thankful that I go to the school I do,” Hannah said.

“Yes,” her mom agreed.

“Thank God for everything in the hardest of circumstances it’s possible to have hope. It just reminds you of how wonderful the community is.”

Hannah just finished her final round of chemo but has to spend 30 days in the hospital following each treatment so doctors can monitor her.

She’s in remission, doctors say, and if all goes as planned, she’ll return home in two weeks to recover as the new queen turns her eyes on a new goal.

“I want to return to school by November,” Hannah said.

“I’m excited to go back to school and have a somewhat ‘normal-ish’ senior year and be with my friends again.”

