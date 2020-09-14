Advertisement

Man involved in disturbance who ran from local officers arrested

A man involved in a disturbance who ran from local officers early Monday afternoon leading to the closure of several area streets is in custody, police said. (Photo by Ethan Hutchins/file)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man involved in a disturbance who ran from Waco officers early Monday afternoon leading to the closure of several area streets is in custody, police said.

The unidentified man, who police think was armed when he fled, was arrested after a 45-minute chase, Officer Garen Bynum said.

Officers responded to the disturbance just before 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Olive Drive.

During the chase portions of Clifton and Witt streets and the 700 block of Olive were blocked off, as well as several smaller streets in the area.

Reports the man is a wanted felon were inaccurate, Bynum said.

