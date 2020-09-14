Advertisement

Reward offered after headless deer carcass found along area road

A reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a headless deer carcass was found along a rural Central Texas road.
A reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a headless deer carcass was found along a rural Central Texas road.(TPWD photo)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife’s Operation Game Thief is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a headless deer carcass was found along a rural road outside of Whitney.

Game wardens were notified Sunday of the carcass, which was evidently dumped late Saturday night or early Sunday morning along County Road 1211 north of Whitney.

Texas Game Wardens for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the persons responsible for...

Posted by Operation Game Thief on Sunday, September 13, 2020

The general white-tailed deer hunting season doesn’t begin until Nov. 7.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to Call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-GAME.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: School district grant will further peer mediation programs

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Waco ISD is using a new grant to help further peer mediation programs in schools throughout the district.

News

Denison teen goes viral after mom falls through ceiling during TikTok video

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Denison teen has had millions of likes and shares on Tik Tok after the unexpected happened while she was making a video.

State

Student seen in COVID-19 party video resigns from Texas Tech sorority

Updated: 1 hours ago
A young woman who went viral in a video of a house party where she claimed to have COVID-19 has now resigned from her Texas Tech sorority

News

Hamilton police chief arrested by Texas Rangers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hamilton Chief of Police Tony Yocham, who lost the Republican nomination for Somervell County Sheriff back in April, was arrested by the Texas Rangers Saturday on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Latest News

State

Texas woman shot as she slept; dozens of shots fired into her home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police were investigating Monday after a Texas woman was shot and killed as she slept.

National

Cruz urges Department of Justice to investigate Netflix film ‘Cuties’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix over the film “Cuties.”

News

Ex-Central Texas police chief charged with sexual assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
Crawford police Chief Clay Bruton has been arrested and charged with sexual assault by the Texas Rangers.

News

Area man in jail charged with online solicitation of a minor

Updated: 2 hours ago
33 year-old Kevin Dewayne Williams of Gatesville was arrested by Woodway Detectives Thursday and booked into the McLennan County Jail after he was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, according to police.

News

Shooting victim taken to local hospital.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Waco police arrived at the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning to find a man “with several gunshot wounds.”

National

Mother shot 10 months ago in Texas still has bullet in her head

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KTRK Staff
A shooting last year changed their lives of a Texas family.