Reward offered after headless deer carcass found along area road
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife’s Operation Game Thief is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a headless deer carcass was found along a rural road outside of Whitney.
Game wardens were notified Sunday of the carcass, which was evidently dumped late Saturday night or early Sunday morning along County Road 1211 north of Whitney.
The general white-tailed deer hunting season doesn’t begin until Nov. 7.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to Call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-GAME.
