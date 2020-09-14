Reward offered after headless deer carcass found along area road

WHITNEY, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife’s Operation Game Thief is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a headless deer carcass was found along a rural road outside of Whitney.

Game wardens were notified Sunday of the carcass, which was evidently dumped late Saturday night or early Sunday morning along County Road 1211 north of Whitney.

Texas Game Wardens for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the persons responsible for... Posted by Operation Game Thief on Sunday, September 13, 2020

The general white-tailed deer hunting season doesn’t begin until Nov. 7.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to Call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-GAME.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.