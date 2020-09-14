Small business COVID relief grants available in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Starting Monday, small business owners in Belton can begin applying for a COVID relief grant from the federal government.

During Phase 1 of the grant program, businesses may apply for up to $2000 in funds that were set aside by the CARES Act earlier this year.

Business owners will complete a brief application, asking for the following:

· Number of employees

· Revenue decline

· Impact of covid-19 on business

· Proposed use of funding

· If funds applied for and/or received from elsewhere

· Did business close and/or operate on a limited capacity

· Certification of accuracy of information provided.

Applications will be accepted until 5pm, September 28th. The Central Texas Council of Governments will administer the funds for the city.

To complete the application, click here.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.