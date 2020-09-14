Advertisement

Student seen in COVID-19 party video resigns from Texas Tech sorority

A young woman who went viral in a video of a house party where she claimed to have COVID-19 has now resigned from her Texas Tech sorority.
Sep. 14, 2020
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A young woman who went viral in a video of a house party where she claimed to have COVID-19 has now resigned from her sorority, Alpha Phi.

A spokesperson for the organization sent us this statement on Saturday:

"The behavior in that video is appalling. When chapter leadership learned of this member’s behavior, the chapter immediately initiated judicial proceedings. The member has since chosen to resign outright.

Our chapter will cooperate fully with university officials and do all we can to support contract tracing to protect other students and ensure any members who may have been exposed are quarantined immediately pursuant to our COVID protocols.

We expect our members to do their part to minimize the spread of the coronavirus and behavior like this will not be tolerated."

The Texas Tech dean of students is still investigating the video.

The university released a statement on Sunday, Sept. 6, saying it was aware of the video and matter is being addressed.

“We have received a report and are aware of a video related to COVID,” the tweet read. “The matter is being addressed by the Office of the Dean of Students and Student Conduct.”

In the video, the young woman admits to having COVID.

However, there are no visible signs of her affiliation to the university.

“All of these people have COVID,” the young woman says in the video. “So stop getting on my tip, stop getting on my tip. Like, I’m having a good time.”

Texas Tech’s President Lawrence Schovanec issued a warning to students who are hosting house parties where the virus is being spread.

“Although our current number of active cases are about 1% of our university population, if this rise in positive cases continues, we are prepared to make significant adjustments to our plans,” Schovanec wrote in a letter to campus. “This move would go against everything we have worked so hard to provide in terms of an on-campus collegiate experience.”

