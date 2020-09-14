Texas woman shot as she slept; dozens of shots fired into her home

HOUSTON - Authorities in Texas say a woman was shot and killed as she slept in her bed after dozens of gunshots were fired into her home.

Houston TV station KTRK reports Sierra Rhodd, 20, died late Sunday after she was struck by gunshots fired through her bedroom window.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

They also have not released a possible motive.

Authorities say Rhodd’s parents and younger brother were also at the home, but were not injured.