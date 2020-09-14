Advertisement

Texas woman shot as she slept; dozens of shots fired into her home

Police were investigating Monday after a Texas woman was shot and killed as she slept.
Police were investigating Monday after a Texas woman was shot and killed as she slept.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON - Authorities in Texas say a woman was shot and killed as she slept in her bed after dozens of gunshots were fired into her home.

Houston TV station KTRK reports Sierra Rhodd, 20, died late Sunday after she was struck by gunshots fired through her bedroom window.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

They also have not released a possible motive.

Authorities say Rhodd’s parents and younger brother were also at the home, but were not injured.

Latest News

State

Student seen in COVID-19 party video resigns from Texas Tech sorority

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A young woman who went viral in a video of a house party where she claimed to have COVID-19 has now resigned from her Texas Tech sorority

News

Hamilton police chief arrested by Texas Rangers

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Hamilton Chief of Police Tony Yocham, who lost the Republican nomination for Somervell County Sheriff back in April, was arrested by the Texas Rangers Saturday on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

National

Cruz urges Department of Justice to investigate Netflix film ‘Cuties’

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wants the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix over the film “Cuties.”

News

Ex-Central Texas police chief charged with sexual assault

Updated: 1 hour ago
Crawford police Chief Clay Bruton has been arrested and charged with sexual assault by the Texas Rangers.

Latest News

News

Area man in jail charged with online solicitation of a minor

Updated: 1 hour ago
33 year-old Kevin Dewayne Williams of Gatesville was arrested by Woodway Detectives Thursday and booked into the McLennan County Jail after he was charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, according to police.

News

Shooting victim taken to local hospital.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Waco police arrived at the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning to find a man “with several gunshot wounds.”

National

Mother shot 10 months ago in Texas still has bullet in her head

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KTRK Staff
A shooting last year changed their lives of a Texas family.

News

Copperas Cove hoping for Purple Star designation

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

News

Waco ISD using grant for peer mediation

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

State

Denison teen goes viral after mom falls through ceiling during TikTok video

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A Denison teen has had millions of likes and shares on TikTok after the unexpected happened while she was making a video.