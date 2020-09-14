Advertisement

Waco: First National Bank of Central Texas board names new chairman, president

Effective Jan. 1, Joe Barrow will become the bank’s chairman and CEO and Sloan Kuehl will become the president and chief lending officer.
Effective Jan. 1, Joe Barrow will become the bank’s chairman and CEO and Sloan Kuehl will become the president and chief lending officer.(First National Bank of Central Texas photos)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Central Texas announced Friday that effective Jan. 1, Joe Barrow will become the bank’s chairman and CEO and Sloan Kuehl will become the president and chief lending officer.

The bank’s current president and CEO, Randy Crawford, who turns 65 early next year, will assist with the transition and will remain on the bank’s board.

Board Chairman Monte Hulse, who hired both Barow and Kuehl, will remain on the bank’s board and will continue as chairman and president of FCT Bancshares, which owns 100% of the bank.

“I hired both of them right out of college, their first job,” said Hulse.

“This has been particularly gratifying for me to see their growth and development through the years. Joe and Sloan are good leaders and good bankers. Equally important, is their high character and integrity. The bank is in good hands.”

