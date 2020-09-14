Advertisement

Waco: Local mom spearheads stuffed animal drive for young hurricane victims

More than 200 stuffed animals were donated to families effected by Hurricane Laura.
More than 200 stuffed animals were donated to families effected by Hurricane Laura.(Photo by Kimberlee Crawford)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman says she wants to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura by gathering stuffed animal donations.

Kimberlee Crawford says after seeing the devastation in communities throughout Louisiana, she wanted to give to the families who had lost everything.

She says with the help of surrounding communities, she managed to collect more than 200 donated stuffed animals.

Crawford says she couldn’t have done it without the help of Central Texans.

“Without the caring hearts of the people that donated, this wouldn’t have been possible,” she said.

“It means a lot to me, personally because for me and my daughter to hand out these stuffed animals to the families and seeing the smiles on their faces, telling them that there’s a brighter day coming, it was worth everything.”

Crawford says she’ll continue to give out the stuffed animals as long as she can.

Anyone wishing to donate can contact her email at kimberlee_crawford@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local police chief’s arrest caught mayor by surprise

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A Central Texas police chief was free on bond and out of a job Monday after his arrest over the weekend on a continuous sexual abuse of a child charge.

News

Local senior watches from hospital bed as she’s named homecoming queen

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

CSPD looking for man accused of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Larry Davon Workman was last seen in College Station.

Tell Me Something Good

Local high school senior watches from her hospital bed as she’s named homecoming queen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas high school senior battling cancer was crowned homecoming queen from her hospital bed as she appeared on the screen of an iPAD her mom and older brother carried onto the field at halftime.

Latest News

News

Man involved in disturbance who ran from local officers arrested

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man involved in a disturbance who ran from local officers early Monday afternoon leading to the closure of several area streets is in custody, police said.

News

Stabbing victim dies in local hospital; suspect remains jailed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By STAFF
A man who was stabbed over the weekend at a local apartment complex has died and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday afternoon.

News

One local Fuddruckers won’t be affected by Luby’s, Inc. liquidation

Updated: 4 hours ago
One of the two remaining Fuddruckers restaurants in Central Texas won’t be affected by a liquidation plan that involves the sale of the company’s assets including the 73-year-old Luby’s cafeteria chain and Fuddruckers restaurants.

Our Town

Waco: First National Bank of Central Texas board names new chairman, president

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Central Texas has announced a new chairman and CEO and new president and chief lending officer.

Our Town

Waco: School district grant will further peer mediation programs

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Waco ISD is using a new grant to help further peer mediation programs in schools throughout the district.

News

Reward offered after headless deer carcass found along area road

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
A reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a headless deer carcass was found along a rural Central Texas road.