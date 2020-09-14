Waco: Local mom spearheads stuffed animal drive for young hurricane victims

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman says she wants to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura by gathering stuffed animal donations.

Kimberlee Crawford says after seeing the devastation in communities throughout Louisiana, she wanted to give to the families who had lost everything.

She says with the help of surrounding communities, she managed to collect more than 200 donated stuffed animals.

Crawford says she couldn’t have done it without the help of Central Texans.

“Without the caring hearts of the people that donated, this wouldn’t have been possible,” she said.

“It means a lot to me, personally because for me and my daughter to hand out these stuffed animals to the families and seeing the smiles on their faces, telling them that there’s a brighter day coming, it was worth everything.”

Crawford says she’ll continue to give out the stuffed animals as long as she can.

Anyone wishing to donate can contact her email at kimberlee_crawford@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.