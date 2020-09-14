Waco: School district grant will further peer mediation programs

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Waco ISD is using a new grant to help further peer mediation programs in schools throughout the district.

The $17,000 federal grant will be used to help train behavioral professionals and administrators working on campus.

They will then work with student mediators to develop the peer mediation program.

Dr. Rachelle Warren, assistant superintendent for student services and support, said the grant will help the district focus work that has already been started.

The mediation program will provide students with the opportunity to be involved in a learning environment they think is inclusive and respectful.

Warren said students will be able to develop skills to work through conflicts and disagreements, and the grant comes as students and their families are dealing with the stress of the pandemic.

“Life has just become challenging for all of us and this is a way to allow our students to really focus on something that they can control,” Warren said.

While it has been a few years since there was a district-wide peer mediation program, Warren said some schools have had them, and other schools were beginning to bring them back after climate surveys last spring.

Warren said the grant will allow them to accelerate efforts to get the programs off the ground and will ensure the district-wide coordination and coaching support.

“This effort is going to be successful because we are recognizing and respecting and including as the assets that they are,” Warren said.

The money is coming from a Students, Teachers and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Mental Health grant.

The district will be working with the Education Service Center Region 12 and local community organizations.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.