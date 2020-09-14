Walmart to test drone delivery with Zipline in latest deal

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart is teaming up with a company called Zipline to launch drone delivery program early next year that will deliver select health and wellness products near the discounter’s headquarters in Northwest Arkansas.

Walmart said Monday that it plans to eventually expand to general merchandise.

Walmart is also using drones from startup Flytrex to deliver groceries and household essentials from its stores in North Carolina.

