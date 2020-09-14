Warm and Humid To Start The Week Due To Sally

It’s looking to be a nice start to the work week overall. It’ll be a little muggy throughout the day as moisture from Sally will be pushed into our area from the east. Highs will make it into the upper 80′s this afternoon with spotty rain out east near I-45. More clouds move in for your Tuesday, allowing for slightly cooler highs in the mid 80′s, with another round of spotty rain in the afternoon. Better rain chances arrive on Thursday as an upper-level disturbance moves through to bring some scattered rain.

Our impacts from Tropical Storm Sally will be minimal, as we’ll only get the spotty showers from her today through Wednesday. Sally will make landfall as a strong Category 1 Hurricane, but could possibly hit Category 2 status with how well the storm’s developed. It’ll make landfall near New Orleans during the overnight heading into Tuesday, with heavy amounts of rain along the coastline throughout the week. The remnants of Sally will be gone by the end of the week, after which high pressure takes over the south with highs hitting around 90° for us this weekend.

