Another Warm, Muggy Day with Rain Chances Increasing Soon

It’ll be a little cloudier heading through the day, but we’ll still manage to hit the upper 80′s to low 90′s for highs this afternoon. We’ll have a few spotty showers pass through during the afternoon, with those dying off after sunset. An upper-level Low will move into the area Wednesday evening, bringing a few scattered showers to the area. However, the best rain chances from that Low arrive on Thursday as we’ll have scattered showers filtering through the area most of the day. Highs will still be warm though in the upper 80′s. After that, rain chances die off heading into the weekend, with cooler highs in the low to mid 80′s and much lower humidity too.

With regards to Sally, she’ll be dumping heavy amounts of rain across the deep south this week, with about 5-10″ expected in many spots by the time the remnants fizzle out this weekend.

