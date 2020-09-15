Advertisement

Area city hall closes down because of COVID-19 cases

Moody’s city hall at 606 Avenue E was closed Tuesday after “a number of employees” tested positive for COVID-19
Moody's city hall at 606 Avenue E was closed Tuesday after "a number of employees" tested positive for COVID-19
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) – Moody’s city hall at 606 Avenue E was closed Tuesday after “a number of employees” tested positive for COVID-19," the city said in a post on the Moody Police Department’s Facebook page.

“The police department will continue to operate at normal levels and continue to provide support for the community,” the post said.

Residents with utility issues were advised to call city hall at (254) 853-2314 and listen to the recorded message.

