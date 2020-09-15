Baylor athletics reports 6 active COVID cases before Houston game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor athletics department released its updated COVID testing numbers Monday, reporting six new active cases.

Last Monday, Baylor reported 10 active cases -- six symptomatic and four asymptomatic.

This week four of the six cases are symptomatic, while two are asymptomatic. These results are across all sports within Baylor.

REPORT DATE ACTIVE CASES SYMPTOMATIC ASYMPTOMATIC 09/14 (current) 6 4 2 09/07 10 6 4 08/31 12 7 5 08/24 2 1 1 08/17 12 2 10 08/10 8 1 7 08/03 3 2 1 07/27 1 1 0 07/20 4 4 0 07/13 16 6 10 07/06 11 7 4

