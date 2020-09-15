Baylor athletics reports 6 active COVID cases before Houston game
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor athletics department released its updated COVID testing numbers Monday, reporting six new active cases.
Last Monday, Baylor reported 10 active cases -- six symptomatic and four asymptomatic.
This week four of the six cases are symptomatic, while two are asymptomatic. These results are across all sports within Baylor.
|REPORT DATE
|ACTIVE CASES
|SYMPTOMATIC
|ASYMPTOMATIC
|09/14 (current)
|6
|4
|2
|09/07
|10
|6
|4
|08/31
|12
|7
|5
|08/24
|2
|1
|1
|08/17
|12
|2
|10
|08/10
|8
|1
|7
|08/03
|3
|2
|1
|07/27
|1
|1
|0
|07/20
|4
|4
|0
|07/13
|16
|6
|10
|07/06
|11
|7
|4
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.