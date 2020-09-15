Advertisement

Baylor athletics reports 6 active COVID cases before Houston game

Baylor athletics reported six active cases Monday.
Baylor athletics reported six active cases Monday.
By Tyler Bouldin
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor athletics department released its updated COVID testing numbers Monday, reporting six new active cases.

Last Monday, Baylor reported 10 active cases -- six symptomatic and four asymptomatic.

This week four of the six cases are symptomatic, while two are asymptomatic. These results are across all sports within Baylor.

REPORT DATEACTIVE CASESSYMPTOMATICASYMPTOMATIC
09/14 (current)642
09/071064
08/311275
08/24211
08/1712210
08/10817
08/03321
07/27110
07/20440
07/1316610
07/061174

