Boy, 14, found unresponsive in home dies at local hospital

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a home in Killeen died at a local hospital. (Photo by Chelsea Edwards)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police were investigating Tuesday after a 14-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a home in a Killeen neighborhood died at a local hospital.

Officer were sent at around 4 p.m. Monday to a home in the 5000 block of Willamette Lane where they found the teenager unresponsive.

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

The boy was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at around 5:45 p.m.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (254) 501-8800.

