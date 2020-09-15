COVID-19 case count, death toll continue slow rise in Central Texas

(KWTX) – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Central Texas increased by 282 over the weekend to 18,425 while the number of area residents diagnosed with the virus who’ve died rose by six to 256, according to data released early Monday evening.

The virus claimed the lives of two more McLennan County residents, three more Bell County residents and one more Limestone County resident over the weekend, state data showed Monday.

According to state data at least 256 area residents diagnosed with the virus have now died, including 75 Bell County residents, two more than the local count of 73; six Bosque County residents; 11 Coryell County residents, two more than the local count of nine; three Falls County residents; one Freestone County resident; four Hamilton County residents; 12 Hill County residents; seven Lampasas County residents; five Leon County residents; nine Limestone County residents; 91 McLennan County residents; five Milam County residents; 23 Navarro County residents, seven fewer than the local count of 30; and four Robertson County residents.

The statewide death toll rose to 14,211 Monday, 21 more than Sunday’s count and 214 more than Friday’s.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a total of 663,445 confirmed cases of the virus Monday, up 2,595 from Sunday and 10,089 from Friday.

Of the total, 68,030 cases were active and 581,204 patients have recovered.

At least 3,325 patients were hospitalized Monday, down 140 from Friday, and in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas, at least 66 were in hospitals, down slightly from Friday’s count.

More than 5.2 million tests have been administered statewide.

The statewide positivity rate rose to 8.11% Monday, up from 6.9% on Friday.

Three Texas counties still remain free of the virus.

The University of Texas at Austin’s COVID-19 Modeling Consortium has launched a new dashboard that tracks the spread and impact of the virus, including in hospitals across Texas, with detailed information for 22 areas including local metro areas.

BELL COUNTY

Bell County reported 5,008 confirmed cases of the virus Monday, an increase of 14 over Friday’s total.

Of the total, 275 cases were active and 4,660 patients have recovered.

The state count, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, increased by 19 over Friday’s total to 5,100.

State data showed three additional deaths in the county Monday for a total of 75.

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 73 deaths, an increase of two over Friday.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday was reporting seven positive tests involving students and four involving faculty and staff since March.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed 49 confirmed cases involving staff and three involving students since March 16. An active case involving a student was reported at Bellaire Elementary; an active case involving a staff member was reported at Hay Branch Elementary; two active cases involving employees was reported at Pershing Park Elementary; an active case involving a student was reported at Venable Village Elementary, and one active case involving a student was reported at Killeen High School

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no confirmed cases Monday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard showed three confirmed cases Monday at North Belton Middle School and two at South Belton Middle school.

PREVIOUS BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, increasing the county’s total to 7,188.

Of the total 485 cases were active Monday and 6,612 patients have recovered.

Thirty eight patients were hospitalized Monday, six of them on ventilators.

Twenty nine of the 38 are McLennan County residents.

The most recent cases involve one resident who ranges in age from 1 to 10; two who range in age from 11 to 17; 20 who range in age from 18 to 25; four who range in age from 26 to 29; 10 residents in their 30s; six residents in their 40s; three residents in their 50s; one resident whose age ranges from 60 to 64; one resident who ranges in age from 65 to 69; three residents who range in age from 70 to 74, and two residents who range in age from 75 to 79.

The age of one resident wasn’t known.

Over the weekend, the Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 75 new cases and two additional deaths, an 80-year-old man on Saturday and a 61-year-old man on Sunday, which increased the virus' toll in the county to 91.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Monday showed 128 active cases and a total of 949 positive tests since Aug. 1. Seventy three new cases have been confirmed in the last seven days and the seven-day clinical positivity rate is 4.6%.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed five active cases involving students at Midway High School, one involving a student at South Bosque Elementary School, and one involving a student and another involving a staff member at River Valley Intermediate School. Parents of Hewitt Elementary School students were notified Monday that a fourth grade student has tested positive for the virus.

The Connally ISD notified parents Monday that a staff member or visitor who was present last Thursday on the Connally High School campus has tested positive for the virus.

PREVIOUS MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County, which last updated its local case data on Friday, was reporting 600 confirmed cases of the virus.

Of the total 205 cases were active and 383 patients have recovered.

The most recently confirmed cases involve two male Gatesville residents who range in age from 10 to 19; a Gatesville man in his 30s; a Copperas Cove man in his 40s; a Gatesville woman in her 50s; a Gatesville man in his 50s; A Copperas Cove man in his 50s; a Gatesville woman in her 60s; a Gatesville woman in her 70s, and a Copperas Cove woman in her 70s.

State data, which includes Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates rose by 11 to 1,787 Monday.

Of the total 824 patients have recovered.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was reporting 273 active cases involving inmates and 37 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 274 inmates were on medical restriction; 20 cases involving inmates and 61 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 1,553 inmates were medically restricted and 22 were medically isolated; four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; eight cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, and one case involving an inmate and four cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville.

The county’s death toll is 11, according to state data, but according to local data the virus has claimed nine lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.'

A free mobile test site will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Copperas Cove Fire Department at 415 South Main St. Register online.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported three more cases Monday for a total of 515.

Of the total, 410 patients have recovered.

A ninth Limestone County resident has died of the virus, according to state data.

The first was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 1,203 confirmed and 299 probable cases Monday for a total of 1,502.

Of the total, 136 cases were active and 1,336 patients have recovered.

Thirteen patients were hospitalized.

The county is reporting 30 deaths from the virus, but state data showed 23.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Monday Bosque County was reporting 263 cases, an increase of 13 over Friday’s count, and 203 recoveries. Revised state data based on death certificates showed six deaths in the county.

Falls County had 186 confirmed cases and 157 recoveries Monday. State data showed three deaths. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported one case involving an employee at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin where 124 inmates were medically restricted. Eleven inmates were restricted at the Marlin Transfer Facility.

Freestone County was reporting 393 cases Monday. Of the total, 339 patients have recovered. Three cases involving employees were reported at the William R. Boyd Unit in Teague. The county reported its first death from the virus on Aug. 31.

Hamilton County was reporting 108 confirmed cases Monday. A total of 95 patients have recovered. Four residents have died of the virus, according to state data.

Hill County reported a total of 468 cases Monday, an increase of 69 over Friday’s total, with 351 recoveries. Twelve residents have died, according to state data. Ten students and five staff members in the Hillsboro ISD have confirmed cases of the virus including four students and four staff members at Hillsboro Elementary School; five students at Hillsboro Intermediate School, one student at Hillsboro Junior High School, and one staff member at Hillsboro High School. Whitney High School parents were advised Monday that two students have tested positive for the virus, one who was last on campus on Sept. 10 and one who was last one campus on Sept. 11.

Lampasas County was reporting 205 cases Monday with 140 recoveries. Seven residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data.

Leon County reported 210 confirmed cases with 174 recoveries Monday. The virus has claimed five lives in the county, according to state data.

Milam County reported 464 cases and 440 recoveries Monday. Fifteen cases were active. Five Milam County residents diagnosed with the virus have died. Seven patients were hospitalized. Cameron High School’s football practice was canceled Monday after a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19, the district said in a tweet. “The COVID-19 positive student athlete and all students determined to have been in contact with the positive student have been quarantined.” The fieldhouse will be deep cleaned and practice will resume Tuesday.

Mills County reported 42 cases with 35 recoveries Monday.

Robertson County had 42 confirmed cases Monday. Of that number, 242 patients have recovered. State data showed four deaths.

San Saba County reported 42 cases and 35 recoveries Monday. The TDCJ Monday reported one case involving an employee of the San Saba Transfer Facility.

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

