Advertisement

Emmy predictions when predicting the future is folly

Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stipulated: “Watchmen” will win the Emmy Award for best limited series and Regina King, its indomitable center, will be honored at Sunday’s mostly virtual ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Most everything else about the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards is a question mark.

Against that backdrop, Associated Press Television Writer Lynn Elber and AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy offer their predictions in the top categories.

They predict “Succession” will win for best drama and “Schitt’s Creek” gets the best comedy crown.

They also agree that Jeremy Strong of “Succession” will win best leading actor in a drama and Laura Linney of “Ozark” will be named best actress in a drama.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Entertainment

Madonna to direct, co-write biopic about herself

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A biopic about Madonna has found a uniquely qualified director: Madonna, herself.

Health

State teachers group files grievance with local school district over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A statewide teachers group filed a grievance Tuesday with a local school district on behalf of educators “forced to work in unsafe conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Health

New UT Austin COVID dashboards made available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robyn Geske
University of Texas at Austin made new tools available on Tuesday to track the spread of COVID-19 statewide.

News

Teen charged after local man attacked while trying to break up fight dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A teenager was arrested Tuesday on a manslaughter warrant stemming from the death of a 43-year-old Central Texas man who died of a heart attack after he was kicked, beaten and stabbed while trying to break up a fight.

Latest News

News

Storied Central Texas cemetery undergoes $435,000 renovation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
A storied Central Texas cemetery divided for most of its 145-year history by a fence that separated the graves of African Americans from the graves of whites has undergone a $435,000 renovation.

News

Victim of early-morning shooting remains in critical condition at local hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
The victim of an early-morning shooting remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

State

Two die after Greyhound bus overturns in collision at Texas highway intersection

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two people are dead and at least four others are injured, some seriously, after a Greyhound bus overturned in a collision at a Texas highway intersection.

News

Greenwood Cemetery updates unveiled in virtual ribbon cutting

Updated: 5 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

State

Police chase ends in deadly crash in Texas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The driver of a stolen vehicle who was attempting to elude Texas officers died in a crash early Tuesday morning.

State

Teenager charged after Texas woman shot to death as she slept

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A teenager has been charged with murder in the death of a Texas woman who was shot and killed as she slept in her bed.