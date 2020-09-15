Humid, Warm, with Scattered Rain Chances to End this Week....Ahead of a Gorgeous Weekend!

Besides a few spotty, small showers for areas east of I-35, the rest of the evening/night will be rain free. There will be some sticky humidity and a few clouds around as temperatures will fall into the 60s and low 70s overnight. Similar to yesterday, any rain that does manage to form should end shortly after sunset. Winds tonight will generally be from the north around 5 to 10 mph - helping to give us a mild night.

We start to see some better coverage of rain for Thursday, especially along and east of I-35. There is a little bit of rain possible tomorrow but most will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Repeat of temperatures for Thursday with morning temperatures around 70 degrees and afternoon highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s. On Thursday, not everyone will see rain as it will be scattered and not widespread and rain totals will be on the lighter end with some places picking up about a quarter of an inch or less. Some may not see rain at all!

A weak cold front will slide through the region on Friday into Saturday and that will provide us with cooler, drier, and sunny weather for the weekend! Highs in the mid 80s and it will be absolutely a gorgeous weekend!

