Advertisement

Killeen Police investigate death of teen

Killeen Police found an unresponsive 14-year old in a home in the 5000 block of Williamette Ln.
Killeen Police found an unresponsive 14-year old in a home in the 5000 block of Williamette Ln.
Killeen Police found an unresponsive 14-year old in a home in the 5000 block of Williamette Ln.(WCAX)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is looking for answers in what lead to the death of 14-year old.

At 4:02 p.m. on Monday, Killeen Police were dispatched to the 5000 blovk of Williamette Ln. in Killeen in reference to an unresponsive juvenile within the residence.

According to a press release, upon arrival officers began CPR and the teenager was then transported to Darnall Army Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 5:43 p.m.

Detective with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information to contact them at (254)501-8800.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stabbing victim dies in local hospital; suspect remains jailed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STAFF
A man who was stabbed over the weekend at a local apartment complex has died and a suspect is in custody, police said Monday afternoon.

News

Man involved in disturbance who ran from local officers arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man involved in a disturbance who ran from local officers early Monday afternoon leading to the closure of several area streets is in custody, police said.

Health

COVID-19 case count, death toll continue slow rise in Central Texas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Central Texas increased by more than 280 over the weekend while the virus’ death toll rose by six.

News

Local police chief’s arrest caught mayor by surprise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A Central Texas police chief was free on bond and out of a job Monday after his arrest over the weekend on a continuous sexual abuse of a child charge.

Latest News

News

Local senior watches from hospital bed as she’s named homecoming queen

Updated: 4 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

Our Town

Waco: Local mom spearheads stuffed animal drive for young hurricane victims

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A local mom is spearheading an effort to collect stuffed animals for young victims of Hurricane Laura.

News

CSPD looking for man accused of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Larry Davon Workman was last seen in College Station.

Tell Me Something Good

Local high school senior watches from her hospital bed as she’s named homecoming queen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas high school senior battling cancer was crowned homecoming queen from her hospital bed as she appeared on the screen of an iPAD her mom and older brother carried onto the field at halftime.

News

One local Fuddruckers won’t be affected by Luby’s, Inc. liquidation

Updated: 7 hours ago
One of the two remaining Fuddruckers restaurants in Central Texas won’t be affected by a liquidation plan that involves the sale of the company’s assets including the 73-year-old Luby’s cafeteria chain and Fuddruckers restaurants.

Our Town

Waco: First National Bank of Central Texas board names new chairman, president

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Board of Directors of the First National Bank of Central Texas has announced a new chairman and CEO and new president and chief lending officer.