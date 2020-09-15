Killeen Police investigate death of teen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is looking for answers in what lead to the death of 14-year old.

At 4:02 p.m. on Monday, Killeen Police were dispatched to the 5000 blovk of Williamette Ln. in Killeen in reference to an unresponsive juvenile within the residence.

According to a press release, upon arrival officers began CPR and the teenager was then transported to Darnall Army Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 5:43 p.m.

Detective with the Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information to contact them at (254)501-8800.

