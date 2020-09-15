Advertisement

Madonna to direct, co-write biopic about herself

A biopic about Madonna has found a uniquely qualified director: Madonna, herself.
A biopic about Madonna has found a uniquely qualified director: Madonna, herself.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A biopic about Madonna has found a uniquely qualified director: Madonna, herself.

Universal Pictures announced Tuesday that the studio is developing an untitled film about the pop star that Madonna will direct and co-write with “Juno” scribe Diablo Cody.

Madonna said she wants the film to convey “the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer--a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

The film will be produced by Amy Pascal, the former Sony Pictures chief who produced “A League of their Own,” the 1992 film co-starring Madonna.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Entertainment

Emmy predictions when predicting the future is folly

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Most everything about the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards is a question mark.

Health

State teachers group files grievance with local school district over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A statewide teachers group filed a grievance Tuesday with a local school district on behalf of educators “forced to work in unsafe conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Health

New UT Austin COVID dashboards made available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robyn Geske
University of Texas at Austin made new tools available on Tuesday to track the spread of COVID-19 statewide.

News

Teen charged after local man attacked while trying to break up fight dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A teenager was arrested Tuesday on a manslaughter warrant stemming from the death of a 43-year-old Central Texas man who died of a heart attack after he was kicked, beaten and stabbed while trying to break up a fight.

Latest News

News

Storied Central Texas cemetery undergoes $435,000 renovation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
A storied Central Texas cemetery divided for most of its 145-year history by a fence that separated the graves of African Americans from the graves of whites has undergone a $435,000 renovation.

News

Victim of early-morning shooting remains in critical condition at local hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
The victim of an early-morning shooting remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

State

Two die after Greyhound bus overturns in collision at Texas highway intersection

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two people are dead and at least four others are injured, some seriously, after a Greyhound bus overturned in a collision at a Texas highway intersection.

News

Greenwood Cemetery updates unveiled in virtual ribbon cutting

Updated: 5 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

State

Police chase ends in deadly crash in Texas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The driver of a stolen vehicle who was attempting to elude Texas officers died in a crash early Tuesday morning.

State

Teenager charged after Texas woman shot to death as she slept

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A teenager has been charged with murder in the death of a Texas woman who was shot and killed as she slept in her bed.