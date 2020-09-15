Advertisement

More area high school football games canceled because of COVID-19

More area high school football games have been canceled because of COVID-19.
More area high school football games have been canceled because of COVID-19.(WJHG)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) – Middle school, junior varsity and varsity football games between Lampasas and China Spring have been canceled because of COVID-19, the Lampasas ISD said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Due to Covid related issues at China Spring, there will be no 9th, JV, or Varsity football game with them this week. ...

Posted by Lampasas ISD Athletics on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

The China Spring Middle School team was to have played Lampasas Thursday at home, the JV team was to have played Thursday in Lampasas and the varsity team was to have played Lampasas Friday night at home.

Parents who purchased tickets will be reimbursed.

“This is very unfortunate,” the Lampasas ISD said in the post.

“Please realize we are searching for a replacement game.”

One student at Thomas Arnold Elementary at Salado ISD tested positive for Covid-19 per superintendent’s newsletter

University High School posted on fb that their scrimmage against Waco HS on Friday will not be open to the public

