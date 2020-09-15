More area high school football games canceled because of COVID-19
LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) – Middle school, junior varsity and varsity football games between Lampasas and China Spring have been canceled because of COVID-19, the Lampasas ISD said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
The China Spring Middle School team was to have played Lampasas Thursday at home, the JV team was to have played Thursday in Lampasas and the varsity team was to have played Lampasas Friday night at home.
Parents who purchased tickets will be reimbursed.
“This is very unfortunate,” the Lampasas ISD said in the post.
“Please realize we are searching for a replacement game.”
One student at Thomas Arnold Elementary at Salado ISD tested positive for Covid-19 per superintendent’s newsletter
University High School posted on fb that their scrimmage against Waco HS on Friday will not be open to the public
