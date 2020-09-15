New UT Austin COVID dashboards made available

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - University of Texas at Austin made new tools available on Tuesday to track the spread of COVID-19 statewide.

Dashboards with projections, positivity rates and other statistics were made available online on Tuesday.

Researcher Lauren Meyers said the new information can directly impact what measures communities take to keep people safe from infection.

“Because we don’t have a crystal ball about the policies and the things that will be enacted and the decisions that individuals will make, we really can’t project what’s going to happen beyond three or four weeks out,” Meyers said.

“But what we can do is run ‘what-if’ scenarios.”

Both the Killeen ISD and COVID Waco dashboards are populated using data from the University of Texas.

