Advertisement

New UT Austin COVID dashboards made available

University of Texas at Austin made new tools available on Tuesday to track the spread of COVID-19 statewide.
University of Texas at Austin made new tools available on Tuesday to track the spread of COVID-19 statewide.(UT Austin)
By Robyn Geske
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - University of Texas at Austin made new tools available on Tuesday to track the spread of COVID-19 statewide.

Dashboards with projections, positivity rates and other statistics were made available online on Tuesday.

Researcher Lauren Meyers said the new information can directly impact what measures communities take to keep people safe from infection.

“Because we don’t have a crystal ball about the policies and the things that will be enacted and the decisions that individuals will make, we really can’t project what’s going to happen beyond three or four weeks out,” Meyers said.

“But what we can do is run ‘what-if’ scenarios.”

Both the Killeen ISD and COVID Waco dashboards are populated using data from the University of Texas.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

House panel probes report administration tweaked COVID-19 data to please Trump

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A House subcommittee is launching an investigation into reports that political appointees have meddled with routine government scientific data to better align with the president's public statements.

Health

State teachers group files grievance with local school district over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A statewide teachers group filed a grievance Tuesday with a local school district on behalf of educators “forced to work in unsafe conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Coronavirus

Experts worry as US virus restrictions are eased or violated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
State and local officials around the U.S. are rolling back social-distancing rules again after an abortive effort over the summer, allowing bars, restaurants and gyms to open.

Health

More area high school football games canceled because of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Royden Ogletree
More area high school football games have been canceled because of COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Poll: Americans worry politics will rush vaccine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 62% of Americans believe political pressure from the White House will cause the Food and Drug Administration to approve a vaccine before it's found to be safe and effective.

News

Area city hall closes down because of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
An area city hall was closed Tuesday after an unspecified number of employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19 case count, death toll continue slow rise in Central Texas

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Central Texas increased by more than 280 over the weekend while the virus’ death toll rose by six.

Coronavirus

Dog-like robot could remotely measure vital signs of COVID-19 patients

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT
|
By CNN Staff
A new type of dog-like robot could gather vital information from COVID-19 patients remotely, helping to keep down human exposure to the virus.

Coronavirus

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten COVID-19 recovery time

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly announced the results Monday from a 1,000-person study sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The result have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

State

Student seen in COVID-19 party video resigns from Texas Tech sorority

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT
A young woman who went viral in a video of a house party where she claimed to have COVID-19 has now resigned from her Texas Tech sorority