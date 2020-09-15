Police chase ends in deadly crash in Texas

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say a chase by officers of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash that killed the driver.

Houston Assistant Police Chief James Jones says the chase began just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday after officers discovered that a vehicle in front of them was stolen and tried to pull it over.

Jones says as the driver tried to speed away from police, the vehicle hit a curb and ended up in a ditch.

The driver was killed and two passengers were injured.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.