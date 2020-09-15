Police chase ends in deadly crash in Texas
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say a chase by officers of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash that killed the driver.
Houston Assistant Police Chief James Jones says the chase began just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday after officers discovered that a vehicle in front of them was stolen and tried to pull it over.
Jones says as the driver tried to speed away from police, the vehicle hit a curb and ended up in a ditch.
The driver was killed and two passengers were injured.
