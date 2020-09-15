Advertisement

Police seek public’s help after series of local vehicle thefts, burglaries

All of the targeted vehicles were unlocked and the keys had been left in the three the thieves took, police said Tuesday.
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Belton police asked for the public’s help Tuesday after three vehicle thefts and eight vehicle burglaries over the weekend.

Four guns were among the items stolen.

The break-ins and thefts occurred early Sunday morning in the Saddle Creek and Liberty Valley neighborhoods.

The three stolen vehicles have been recovered, police said.

“These crimes are easy to prevent,” Belton police Chief Gene Ellis said.

“When a car burglar pulls on a locked door handle, he typically moves quickly to the next car. Don’t give a dishonest person the opportunity to steal from you. Lock your car and take your valuables inside. Most importantly, please do not leave firearms in unlocked cars.”

Investigators are asking residents of those areas with security cameras to share footage that could show the suspects and authorities are asking anyone with information to call (254) 933-5840.

