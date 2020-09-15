Reports of additional COVID-19 cases jump in some Central Texas counties

(KWTX) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped Tuesday in several Central Texas counties including Hill County, where nearly 160 additional cases have been reported in the past two days and Limestone County where more than 30 additional cases have been reported since Friday.

A total of 217 additional confirmed cases of the virus were reported Tuesday in the region, raising the total in Central Texas to 18,425.

The virus has claimed the lives of another Bell County resident and another Lampasas County resident, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed.

According to state data at least 258 area residents diagnosed with the virus have now died, including 76 Bell County residents, one more than the local count of 75; six Bosque County residents; 11 Coryell County residents, two more than the local count of nine; three Falls County residents; one Freestone County resident; four Hamilton County residents; 12 Hill County residents; eight Lampasas County residents; five Leon County residents; nine Limestone County residents; 91 McLennan County residents; five Milam County residents; 23 Navarro County residents, seven fewer than the local count of 30; and four Robertson County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 132 Tuesday to 13,343 while the total statewide case count rose by 4,816 to 668,746.

Of the total, 68,483 cases were active Tuesday, an increase of 450 over Monday’s total, and 585,912 patients have recovered.

At least 3,311 patients were hospitalized statewide Tuesday while at least 68 were hospitalized in the two Trauma Service Areas that include most of Central Texas.

More than 5.2 million tests have been administered and the Lab Test Reported positivity rate Tuesday was 8.98%

Three Texas counties still remain free of the virus.

The University of Texas at Austin’s COVID-19 Modeling Consortium launched a new dashboard Tuesday that tracks the spread and impact of the virus, including in hospitals across Texas, with detailed information for 22 areas including local metro areas.

Meanwhile, under the latest round of federal recovery grants, Waco has been awarded $929,437, Temple $409,099 and Killeen $726,841, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced Tuesday.

“Texas families are still struggling as the coronavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on our way of life, and that’s why it’s critical that we in Washington make sure they are protected,” Cornyn said.

BELL COUNTY

Bell County reported 105 additional of the virus Tuesday, increasing the county’s total to 5,113, but not all of the 105 cases were new.

“We prioritize the entry of new cases, but since COVID-19 has been relatively calm in the last several days it has given us a chance to get caught up with the backlog of cases that we received so the majority of the cases for today are attributed to that,” Bell County Public Health District Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.

On Tuesday 280 cases were active and 4,758 patients have recovered.

The state count, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, increased by one Tuesday to 5,114.

State data showed one additional death in the county Tuesday for a total of 76.

Bell County’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 75 deaths, an increase two over Monday’s total.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Tuesday was reporting seven positive tests involving students and four involving faculty and staff since March.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 51 confirmed cases involving staff and five involving students since March 16. An active case involving a student was reported at Bellaire Elementary; an active case involving a staff member was reported at Hay Branch Elementary; one active case involving an employee was reported at Hay Branch Elementary; one active case involving an employee was reported at Pershing Park Elementary; an active case involving an employee was reported at Reeces Creek Elementary; an active case involving a student was reported at West Ward Elementary; an active case involving a student was reported at Venable Village Elementary; two active cases involving students were reported at Killeen High School, and one active case involving an employee at a non-campus facility was reported.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no confirmed cases Tuesday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard showed three confirmed cases Tuesday at North Belton Middle School and two at South Belton Middle school.

One student at Thomas Arnold Elementary School in Salado has tested positive for COVID-19, a district newsletter says.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total to 7,231.

Of the total 488 cases were active Tuesday and 6,652 patients have recovered.

Thirty nine patients were hospitalized Monday, six of them on ventilators.

Thirty two of the 39 are McLennan County residents.

The new cases include one resident younger than 1; three residents who range in age from 1 to 10; two residents who range in age from 11 to 17; 12 who range in age from 18 to 25; five who range in age from 26 to 29; six in their 30s; two in their 40s; two in their 50s; four in their 60s; three in their 70s and three who are 80 or older.

The virus has claimed the lives of 91 residents, according to local data.

Baylor University’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 116 active cases and a total of 958 confirmed cases since Aug. 1. Baylor reported 69 new cases in the last seven days and a seven-day clinical positivity rate of 4.8%.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed three cumulative cases at Kendrick Elementary School and one at University High School. University High School announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that its scrimmage Friday night against Waco High School won’t be open to the public.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed four active cases involving students at Midway High School, one involving a student at South Bosque Elementary School, one involving a student at Hewitt Elementary School, one involving a student and another involving a staff member at River Valley Intermediate School, and one involving a staff member at Spring Valley Elementary School.

The Connally ISD notified parents Monday that a staff member or visitor who was present last Thursday on the Connally High School campus has tested positive for the virus.

Moody City Hall was closed Tuesday after an unspecified number of employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Football games between China Spring and Lampasas have been canceled because of the virus. The China Spring Middle School team was to have played Lampasas Thursday at home, the JV team was to have played Thursday in Lampasas and the varsity team was to have played Lampasas Friday night at home. Parents who purchased tickets will be reimbursed.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at 1402 Elm Ave. in Waco, for which online registration is required; from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 to Sept. 26 at the Waco Multipurpose Facility at 1020 Elm Ave. in Waco for which no registration is required; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 2 and Waco Fire Station No. 5 at 4515 Bagby Ave. for which online registration is required.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County, which last updated its local case data on Friday, was still reporting 600 confirmed cases of the virus Tuesday.

Of the total 205 cases were active and 383 patients have recovered.

The most recently confirmed cases involve two male Gatesville residents who range in age from 10 to 19; a Gatesville man in his 30s; a Copperas Cove man in his 40s; a Gatesville woman in her 50s; a Gatesville man in his 50s; A Copperas Cove man in his 50s; a Gatesville woman in her 60s; a Gatesville woman in her 70s, and a Copperas Cove woman in her 70s.

State data, which include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates, showed 1,768 active cases and 1,053 recoveries.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday was reporting 273 active cases involving inmates and 40 involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Gatesville where 855 inmates were on medical restriction and 275 were isolated; 21 cases involving inmates and 61 involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit in Gatesville where 1,553 inmates were medically restricted and 23 were medically isolated; four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville; eight cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, and one case involving an inmate and four cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail in Gatesville where one inmate was medically isolated

The county’s death toll is 11, according to state data, but according to local data the virus has claimed nine lives in the county including a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2; a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5; a Copperas Cove man whose death was reported on July 8, and a Gatesville man in his 60s whose death was reported on July 12.'

A free mobile test site will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Copperas Cove Fire Department at 415 South Main St. Register online. Free testing is also available from noon to 8 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Civic Center at 301 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Gatesville. ID is required.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County reported 15 more cases Tuesday for a total of 530.

Of the total, 415 patients have recovered.

Nine residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

The first was a Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions who died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County reported 1,204 confirmed and 303 probable cases of the virus Tuesday for a total of 1,507.

Of the total, 111 cases were active and 1,366 patients have recovered.

Nine patients were hospitalized.

The county is reporting 30 deaths from the virus, but state data showed 23.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Tuesday Bosque County was reporting 269 cases, an increase of six, and 204 recoveries. Revised state data based on death certificates showed six deaths in the county.

Falls County had 190 confirmed cases and 158 recoveries Tuesday. State data showed three deaths. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported one case involving an employee at the William P. Hobby Unit in Marlin where 124 inmates were medically restricted. Eleven inmates were restricted at the Marlin Transfer Facility.

Freestone County was reporting 396 cases Tuesday. Of the total, 340 patients have recovered. One case involving an employee was reported Tuesday at the William R. Boyd Unit in Teague. The county reported its first death from the virus on Aug. 31.

Hamilton County was reporting 109 confirmed cases Tuesday. A total of 95 patients have recovered. Four residents have died of the virus, according to state data.

Hill County reported a total of 556 cases Tuesday, an increase of 88 over Monday, with 351 recoveries. Twelve residents have died, according to state data. Ten students and five staff members in the Hillsboro ISD have confirmed cases of the virus including four students and four staff members at Hillsboro Elementary School; five students at Hillsboro Intermediate School, one student at Hillsboro Junior High School, and one staff member at Hillsboro High School. Whitney High School parents were advised Tuesday that two students have tested positive for the virus, one who was last on campus on Sept. 10 and one who was last one campus on Sept. 11.

Lampasas County was reporting 214 cases Tuesday, an increase of nine, with 142 recoveries. An eighty resident diagnosed with the virus has died, according to state data. Football games between China Spring and Lampasas have been canceled because of the virus. The China Spring Middle School team was to have played Lampasas Thursday at home, the JV team was to have played Thursday in Lampasas and the varsity team was to have played Lampasas Friday night at home. Parents who purchased tickets will be reimbursed.

Leon County reported 221 confirmed cases, an increase of 11, with 176 recoveries Tuesday. The virus has claimed five lives in the county, according to state data.

Milam County reported 471 cases Tuesday, an increase of eight, 23 of which were active. A total of 443 patients have recovered. Five have died. Cameron High School’s football practice was canceled Monday after a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19, the district said in a tweet. “The COVID-19 positive student athlete and all students determined to have been in contact with the positive student have been quarantined.” The fieldhouse was deep cleaned and practice resumed Tuesday.

Mills County reported 45 cases with 33 recoveries Tuesday.

Robertson County had 281 confirmed cases Tuesday, an increase of nine. Of that number, 242 patients have recovered. State data showed four deaths.

San Saba County reported 43 cases and 35 recoveries Tuesday. The TDCJ Tuesday reported one case involving an employee of the San Saba Transfer Facility.

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

