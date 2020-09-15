Advertisement

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The University of Wisconsin chancellor said Tuesday that Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank said once the Big Ten university leaders have their concerns addressed “we will try to plan a delayed season.”

A month after postpoing games, conference leaders are considering playing a fall season after all.

There were weekend meetings on a plan to begin play as soon as mid-October.

Blank, appearing at a congressional hearing on compensation for college athletes, was asked by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) about the Big Ten’s decision last month and whether the conference might reverse course.

“There were several main reasons for that,” Blank said. “One was that we were uncertain we could do the level of testing and contact tracing that we needed to keep athletes safe. Secondly, there was this growing evidence about heart-related myocarditis and that evidence was uncertain and it wasn’t clear what it means and we wanted to know more. There were a few other minor reasons.”

She would not predict which way a vote to return to play would go.

“Decisions within the Big Ten are largely majority based decisions, but I’ll be honest, we almost always decide everything by consensus. We very rarely take votes,” Blank said.

A court filing earlier this month disclosed that Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 in favor of postponing all fall sports. Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State voted against the move.

When the next decision comes from the Big Ten was unclear, though KETV in Omaha posted video Tuesday of University of Nebraska President Ted Carter saying, “We’re getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight,” before he spoke at an unrelated news conference.

Carter later told KLKN in Lincoln that statement was taken out of context.

“When there is any news to share or confirm regarding any Big Ten board decision, it will be announced by the Big Ten,” University of Nebraska spokeswoman Deb Fiddelke said.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘Huge rainmaker’: Hurricane Sally threatens historic floods

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center expects Sally to remain a Category 1 hurricane, with top sustained winds of 80 mph when it makes landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

National

'Historic rainfall' expected as Sally takes aim at Gulf Coast

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Historic flooding with up to 30 inches of rainfall is expected along parts of the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Sally slows to a crawl aimed at Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

National

Seeping under doors, bad air from West’s fires won’t ease up

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By SARA CLINE and GILLIAN FLACCUS
People in Oregon, Washington and parts of California were struggling under acrid yellowish-green smog — the worst, most unhealthy air on the planet according to some measurements.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Latest News

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

News

Teen charged after local man attacked while trying to break up fight dies

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A teenager was arrested Tuesday on a manslaughter warrant stemming from the death of a 43-year-old Central Texas man who died of a heart attack after he was kicked, beaten and stabbed while trying to break up a fight.

National

Farmers finish neighbor’s harvest after heart attack

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Around 60 farmers in Divide County put their own harvesting on hold to cut 1,000 acres for a neighbor who suffered a heart attack after his combine caught fire last week.

Health

State teachers group files grievance with local school district over COVID-19 risk

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A statewide teachers group filed a grievance Tuesday with a local school district on behalf of educators “forced to work in unsafe conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

National Politics

Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.